For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tage Thompson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

  • In four of 11 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Thompson has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Thompson's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.