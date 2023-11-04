Tage Thompson Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - November 4
The Buffalo Sabres, Tage Thompson among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Thompson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Tage Thompson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Thompson Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:05 on the ice per game.
- Thompson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Thompson has a point in five of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Thompson has an assist in three of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Thompson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Thompson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|11
|Games
|3
|9
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|2
