The Buffalo Sabres, Tage Thompson among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Thompson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tage Thompson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 19:05 on the ice per game.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has a point in five of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Thompson has an assist in three of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Thompson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thompson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 3 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.