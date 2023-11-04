Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at United Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Raddysh available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

Raddysh has averaged 16:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Raddysh has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of nine games this season, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of nine games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 9 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

