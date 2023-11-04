Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 4?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tomas Hertl a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Hertl scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Hertl has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT
