For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Tomas Hertl a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Hertl scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.

Hertl has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

