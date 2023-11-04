Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Hertl in that upcoming Sharks-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl's plus-minus this season, in 20:27 per game on the ice, is -8.

Hertl has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Hertl has a point in four of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 10 games this year, Hertl has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hertl has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hertl has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hertl Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

