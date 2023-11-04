Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4?
When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Travis Konecny score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in six of 11 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Konecny's shooting percentage is 23.7%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
