When the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Travis Konecny score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in six of 11 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Konecny's shooting percentage is 23.7%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

