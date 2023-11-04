Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings face off on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Travis Konecny vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny's plus-minus this season, in 17:12 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Konecny's 11 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points five times.

In three of 11 games this season, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Konecny hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Konecny has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 12 Points 1 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

