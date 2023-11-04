Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4?
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- Sanheim has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Sanheim has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Sanheim averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
