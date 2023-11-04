The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Sanheim against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Travis Sanheim vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Sanheim has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Sanheim has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 11 games this season, Sanheim has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sanheim goes over his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 10 Points 0 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

