The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante will see Trevor Cone as part of the field in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4, up against the par-72, 7,363-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Cone at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Cone Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Trevor Cone Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Cone has shot below par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Cone has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five appearances, Cone's average finish has been 69th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Cone hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 69th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 56 -3 282 0 12 1 1 $472,720

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Cone has played i the last year (7,328 yards) is 35 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 24th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Cone shot better than only 20% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Cone fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Cone carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Cone carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent tournament, Cone had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Cone ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Cone finished without one.

