The field for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico features Trevor Werbylo. The par-72 course spans 7,363 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Werbylo at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Werbylo has shot under par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Werbylo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Werbylo has had an average finish of 62nd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Werbylo has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 50 -2 283 0 12 0 0 $278,436

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Werbylo has played in the past year has been 47 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 55th percentile of competitors.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Werbylo was better than only 0% of the golfers (averaging 5.08 strokes).

Werbylo recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Werbylo recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.8).

Werbylo's two birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average (five).

At that last competition, Werbylo's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Werbylo ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Werbylo fell short compared to the field average of one bogey or worse on those holes by carding three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.