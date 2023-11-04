Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 4?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Bertuzzi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- Bertuzzi has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.