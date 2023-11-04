The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Bertuzzi in the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Bertuzzi has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of 10 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Bertuzzi has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 10 games he's played.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 3 Points 1 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

