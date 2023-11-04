Tyler Bertuzzi Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a wager on Bertuzzi in the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights
- Bertuzzi has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- Bertuzzi has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- In three of 10 games this season, Bertuzzi has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Bertuzzi has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 10 games he's played.
- The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|3
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
