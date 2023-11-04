For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Johnson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

