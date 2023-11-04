The field at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico will feature Tyson Alexander. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,363-yard course from November 2-4.

Looking to place a wager on Alexander at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Alexander Odds to Win: +50000

Tyson Alexander Insights

Alexander has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Alexander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Alexander has had an average finish of 53rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Alexander has had an average finish of 53rd in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 43 -4 280 0 11 1 1 $1.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year, while El Cardonal at Diamante is set for a longer 7,363 yards.

The average course Alexander has played in the past year has been 70 yards shorter than the 7,363 yards El Cardonal at Diamante will be at for this event.

Alexander's Last Time Out

Alexander was in the fifth percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was poor, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Alexander was better than 35% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Alexander carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, worse than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Alexander had more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.8).

Alexander's one birdie or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent competition, Alexander's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 9.3).

Alexander finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Alexander had an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

