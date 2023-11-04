On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Tyson Foerster going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

