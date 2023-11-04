Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Tyson Foerster going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foerster stats and insights
- Foerster is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.