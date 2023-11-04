Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you're thinking about a wager on Foerster against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Tyson Foerster vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 13:52 on the ice per game.

Through 10 games this season, Foerster has yet to score a goal.

In two of 10 games this year, Foerster has registered a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Foerster has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

