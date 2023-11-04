Will Vincent Desharnais light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

