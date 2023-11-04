For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Warren Foegele a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foegele stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

Foegele has no points on the power play.

Foegele averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.