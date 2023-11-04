Week 10 SEC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 10 college football slate includes eight games featuring SEC teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players from each completed game.
Jump to Matchup:
UConn vs. Tennessee | Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss | Arkansas vs. Florida | Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina
Week 10 SEC Results
Tennessee 59 UConn 3
- Pregame Favorite: Tennessee (-35.5)
- Pregame Total: 55
Tennessee Leaders
- Passing: Joe Milton (11-for-14, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylen Wright (8 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Squirrel White (2 TAR, 2 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
UConn Leaders
- Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (24-for-40, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Mitchell (8 ATT, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Justin Joly (10 TAR, 8 REC, 89 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Tennessee
|UConn
|650
|Total Yards
|256
|375
|Passing Yards
|221
|275
|Rushing Yards
|35
|0
|Turnovers
|3
Ole Miss 38 Texas A&M 35
- Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-3)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (24-for-33, 387 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (23 ATT, 102 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 213 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Max Johnson (31-for-42, 305 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Amari Daniels (12 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jahdae Walker (10 TAR, 8 REC, 100 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss
|Texas A&M
|518
|Total Yards
|457
|387
|Passing Yards
|305
|131
|Rushing Yards
|152
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Arkansas 39 Florida 36
- Pregame Favorite: Florida (-3)
- Pregame Total: 49
Arkansas Leaders
- Passing: K.J. Jefferson (20-for-31, 255 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (18 ATT, 103 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (3 TAR, 3 REC, 103 YDS)
Florida Leaders
- Passing: Graham Mertz (26-for-42, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Trevor Etienne (12 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Eugene Wilson III (9 TAR, 8 REC, 90 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida
|Arkansas
|394
|Total Yards
|481
|282
|Passing Yards
|255
|112
|Rushing Yards
|226
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28
- Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
South Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)
- Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina
|Jacksonville State
|488
|Total Yards
|421
|399
|Passing Yards
|196
|89
|Rushing Yards
|225
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 10 SEC Games
Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-5.5)
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-3)
