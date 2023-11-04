William Eklund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Looking to wager on Eklund's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Eklund vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:48 per game on the ice, is -6.

Eklund has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

Eklund has registered a point twice this season in 10 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In one of 10 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Eklund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

