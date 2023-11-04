In the upcoming matchup versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on William Nylander to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nylander stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He has a 13% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

NHL Network and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.