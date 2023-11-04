William Nylander Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - November 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Nylander? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
William Nylander vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Nylander Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Nylander has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Nylander has scored a goal in five of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Nylander has recorded a point in all 10 games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Nylander has an assist in eight of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Nylander's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nylander Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|14
|Points
|5
|6
|Goals
|4
|8
|Assists
|1
