The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Nylander? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

William Nylander vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Nylander has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Nylander has scored a goal in five of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 10 games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has an assist in eight of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Nylander's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 14 Points 5 6 Goals 4 8 Assists 1

