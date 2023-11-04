The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in conference play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The point total for the contest is set at 45.5.

Wisconsin ranks 75th in total offense (378.8 yards per game) and 44th in total defense (342.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Indiana's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 18.6 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 101st with 29.8 points surrendered per contest.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

Wisconsin vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -9.5 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -350 +275

Wisconsin Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Badgers' offense fail to produce, ranking -85-worst in the FBS in total yards (320.7 total yards per game). They rank 42nd defensively (322.3 total yards allowed per contest).

The last three games have seen the Badgers' offense fail to produce, ranking -101-worst in the FBS in points (13.7 points per game). They rank 61st on defense (20 points allowed per contest).

While Wisconsin has ranked -3-worst in offensive passing yards per game over the last three games (211), it ranks 11th-best defensively (121 passing yards allowed) over that period.

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Badgers, who rank -60-worst in rushing offense (109.7 rushing yards per game) and -81-worst in rushing defense (201.3 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Wisconsin has gone over the total once.

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Wisconsin games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

Wisconsin has won four of the six games it was favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, Wisconsin has gone 0-1 (66.7%).

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recorded 1,128 yards (141 ypg) on 114-of-179 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 161 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Braelon Allen, has carried the ball 130 times for 754 yards (94.3 per game), scoring eight times.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (38.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has hauled in 41 receptions for 449 yards (56.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes for 282 yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green has compiled 19 catches for 264 yards, an average of 33 yards per game.

Darryl Peterson has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 21 tackles.

Hunter Wohler is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 53 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Ricardo Hallman has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 14 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

