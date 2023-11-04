For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Wyatt Kaiser a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Kaiser has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.