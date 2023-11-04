From November 2-4, Yan Liu will hit the course at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan to compete in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic. It's a par-478 that spans 6,598 yards, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 up for grabs.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards

Yan Liu Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five appearances, Liu's average finish has been 47th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Liu has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Liu will look to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 46 -2 273 0 12 1 1 $237,771

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,598 yards, Taiheiyo Club is set up as a par 478 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,003 yards .

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,559 yards, 39 yards shorter than the 6,598-yard Taiheiyo Club this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

Her 4.33-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 0 percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.99).

Liu was better than 60% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Liu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, worse than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Liu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.5).

Liu carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that last outing, Liu's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Liu finished the Maybank Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Liu had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

