Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 4?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Sharangovich has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
