For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Sharangovich has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

