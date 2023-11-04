For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Yegor Sharangovich a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 35 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

