Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Zamula has zero points on the power play.

Zamula's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

