Zac Blair will play at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to bet on Blair at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Blair Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has shot under par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Blair has had an average finish of 44th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Blair has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -7 276 0 10 1 2 $2.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

In Blair's past six appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 29th.

Blair has made the cut five times in his previous six entries in this event.

Blair missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,003 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than average.

Blair will take to the 7,363-yard course this week at El Cardonal at Diamante after having played courses with an average length of 7,241 yards in the past year.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was poor, putting him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Blair was better than 53% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Blair carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Blair recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Blair had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that last competition, Blair posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Blair ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on four of 12 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged one bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.