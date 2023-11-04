For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

  • Hyman has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hyman's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
