For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Zach Hyman a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hyman's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

