The Edmonton Oilers, with Zach Hyman, will be in action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Hyman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Zach Hyman vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:57 on the ice per game.

In three of nine games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In five of nine games this year, Hyman has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of nine games this year, Hyman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Hyman hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 30 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 9 Games 4 9 Points 9 3 Goals 4 6 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.