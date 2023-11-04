From November 2-4, Zecheng Dou will take to the course at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to play in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,363 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Dou at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Dou Odds to Win: +15000

Zecheng Dou Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Dou has shot below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Dou has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Dou has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 47 -4 280 0 14 1 1 $872,597

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Dou finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Dou did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Dou has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,280 yards, 83 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 28th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Dou was better than just 20% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Dou recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Dou recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Dou carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last tournament, Dou's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Dou finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Dou finished without one.

