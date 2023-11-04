Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Zemgus Girgensons going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Girgensons stats and insights
- Girgensons has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Girgensons has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 30 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and MSG-B
