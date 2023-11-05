In the Week 9 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will A.J. Dillon hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 266 yards (38.0 per game), with one touchdown.

Dillon also has 10 catches for 100 yards (14.3 per game) on the year.

Dillon has one rushing TD this season.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0

