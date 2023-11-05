Blackhawks vs. Devils Injury Report Today - November 5
Heading into a Sunday, November 5 game against the New Jersey Devils (6-3-1) at United Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|Questionable
|Head
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Daws
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Hughes
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Colin Miller
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Hischier
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- Chicago's total of 34 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 16th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -10, they are 28th in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- The Devils' 39 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6.5
