Heading into a Sunday, November 5 game against the New Jersey Devils (6-3-1) at United Center, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (4-6) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Alex Vlasic D Questionable Head Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nico Daws G Out Hip Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Jack Hughes C Questionable Upper Body Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body Colin Miller D Out Lower Body Nico Hischier C Questionable Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 28th in the league.

Chicago's total of 34 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 16th in the league.

With a goal differential of -10, they are 28th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

The Devils' 39 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +3.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6.5

