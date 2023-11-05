Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 5?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Curtis Lazar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- Lazar has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- Lazar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
