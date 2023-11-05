Dawson Mercer will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Sunday at United Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Mercer's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Dawson Mercer vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 16:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Mercer has yet to score a goal this season through 10 games played.

Mercer has not recorded a point through 10 games this year.

Mercer has yet to post an assist through 10 games this year.

The implied probability that Mercer goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mercer has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mercer Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 34 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 0

