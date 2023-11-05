Can we count on Dougie Hamilton finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Hamilton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Hamilton has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Hamilton averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

