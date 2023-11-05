Dougie Hamilton will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Sunday at United Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hamilton's props? Here is some information to help you.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 21:59 per game on the ice, is -4.

Hamilton has a goal in four of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 10 games this year, Hamilton has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 10 games this season, Hamilton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hamilton's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 34 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 2 7 Points 5 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

