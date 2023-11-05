The New Jersey Devils, Erik Haula included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Haula are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Haula vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Haula has averaged 13:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Haula has netted a goal in a game four times this season in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of nine games this year, Haula has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In one of nine games this season, Haula has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Haula goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Haula Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 34 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 6 Points 2 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.