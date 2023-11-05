Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 5?
Can we expect Jesper Bratt scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in five of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also nine assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 29.2% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 34 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
