Jesper Bratt will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Bratt against the Blackhawks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In five of 10 games this year Bratt has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bratt has a point in eight games this year (out of 10), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 10 games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bratt has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Bratt has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 2 18 Points 2 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.