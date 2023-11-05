The Green Bay Packers (2-5) and Los Angeles Rams (3-5) are set to come together at Lambeau Field on November 5, which means that Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we analyze both quarterbacks, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Packers vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Jordan Love vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 7 Games Played 8 57.7% Completion % 59.7% 1,492 (213.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,070 (258.8) 11 Touchdowns 8 8 Interceptions 7 164 (23.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 68 (8.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 217.5 yards

: Over/Under 217.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Rams are giving up 23 points per game (22nd in NFL) and 333.6 total yards per game (22nd).

When it comes to defending against the pass, Los Angeles' defense is 18th in the NFL with 1,748 passing yards allowed (218.5 per game) and fourth with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Rams have given up 921 rushing yards this year, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 26th in the NFL with nine.

On defense, Los Angeles is 17th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 53.8%. It is 17th in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.8%.

Packers Defensive Stats

