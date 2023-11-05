Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lukas Reichel vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:29 per game on the ice, is -8.

Through 10 games this season, Reichel has yet to score a goal.

In one of 10 games this season, Reichel has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Reichel has had an assist in one of 10 games this season.

Reichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Reichel has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reichel Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.