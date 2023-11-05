Will Luke Hughes light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Hughes averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 34 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

