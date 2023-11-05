The New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes included, will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Luke Hughes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:13 per game on the ice, is 0.

In one of 10 games this season, Hughes has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Hughes has a point in five of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Hughes has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Hughes goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.