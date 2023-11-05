In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Michael McLeod to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

McLeod has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 34 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

