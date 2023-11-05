Today's NBA lineup features five contests, including the matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Detroit Pistons take on the Phoenix Suns

The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Pistons on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-4

2-4 PHO Record: 2-4

2-4 DET Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (11th) PHO Stats: 110.7 PPG (18th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -5.5

PHO -5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 222.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The San Antonio Spurs play host to the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hit the road the Spurs on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and SportsNet

BSSW and SportsNet Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-2

3-2 TOR Record: 2-4

2-4 SA Stats: 115.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

115.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th) TOR Stats: 104.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 106.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -3.5

TOR -3.5 TOR Odds to Win: -150

-150 SA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 223.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and NBCS-BA

BSOH and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 2-4

2-4 GS Record: 5-1

5-1 CLE Stats: 105.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (12th)

105.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (12th) GS Stats: 117.5 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -1.5

CLE -1.5 CLE Odds to Win: -120

-120 GS Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 224.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 4-1

4-1 CHA Record: 2-3

2-3 DAL Stats: 120.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (21st)

120.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (21st) CHA Stats: 116.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -11.5

DAL -11.5 DAL Odds to Win: -650

-650 CHA Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 235.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 3-3

3-3 MEM Record: 0-6

0-6 POR Stats: 105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)

105.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (ninth) MEM Stats: 107.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -2.5

MEM -2.5 MEM Odds to Win: -150

-150 POR Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 218.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.