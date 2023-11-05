Ondrej Palat will be among those on the ice Sunday when his New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Prop bets for Palat in that upcoming Devils-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ondrej Palat vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 14:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Palat has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season.

Palat has a point in three games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of 10 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Palat goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Palat has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palat Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 34 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 10 Games 1 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.