The Green Bay Packers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Packers and the Rams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 38.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Packers vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The average total in Green Bay's games this year is 42.6, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread three times this season (3-4-0).

The Packers have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.

Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 38.5 points.

The average total for Los Angeles games this season has been 45.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have gone 3-3-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won once.

Los Angeles has entered five games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Packers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 20 23 22.3 13 42.6 3 7 Rams 21.9 11 23 22 45.9 5 8

Packers vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has no wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Green Bay has not hit the over.

The Packers have a negative point differential on the season (-16 total points, -2.3 per game), as do the Rams (-9 total points, -1.1 per game).

Rams

Over its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

The Rams have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Packers have been outscored by 16 points this season (2.3 points per game), and opponents of the Rams have outscored them by just nine points (1.1 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 42.7 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22 22.5 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47 44.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.3 24.5 ATS Record 3-3-2 1-2-1 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.